On Sunday, Spencer Torkelson (hitting .353 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Guardians.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 106 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .434, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has had a hit in 71 of 121 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 29 times (24.0%).

In 17 games this season, he has gone deep (14.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Torkelson has driven in a run in 46 games this year (38.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 51 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 63 .212 AVG .250 .310 OBP .320 .363 SLG .496 19 XBH 30 6 HR 15 24 RBI 42 62/28 K/BB 63/24 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings