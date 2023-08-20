The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.382) thanks to 38 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 115th in slugging.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 83 of 121 games this year (68.6%), with at least two hits on 38 occasions (31.4%).

Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (4.1%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kwan has driven in a run in 29 games this season (24.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 59 of 121 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .254 AVG .288 .342 OBP .341 .354 SLG .408 18 XBH 20 2 HR 3 15 RBI 27 35/30 K/BB 24/21 8 SB 7

Tigers Pitching Rankings