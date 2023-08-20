Sunday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (59-65) and the Detroit Tigers (56-67) facing off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on August 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Logan Allen (6-5) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (41.6%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 39 times in 96 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (486 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Tigers Schedule