You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Spencer Torkelson and other players on the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers before their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at Progressive Field.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 27 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 52 walks and 66 RBI (106 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a .232/.315/.434 slash line on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 19 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has put up 76 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He has a .281/.343/.519 slash line on the year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Twins Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Twins Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 129 hits with 29 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.352/.478 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Aug. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has collected 133 hits with 27 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.341/.382 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 1-for-1 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

