Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Guardians on August 20, 2023
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Spencer Torkelson and other players on the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers before their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at Progressive Field.
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 27 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 52 walks and 66 RBI (106 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a .232/.315/.434 slash line on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Aug. 19
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has put up 76 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.
- He has a .281/.343/.519 slash line on the year.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Twins
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 129 hits with 29 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 18 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .280/.352/.478 on the season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has collected 133 hits with 27 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .271/.341/.382 on the year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 18
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
