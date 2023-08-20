The Cleveland Guardians (59-65) meet the Detroit Tigers (56-67) on Sunday at Progressive Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (6-5, 3.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6, 3.13 ERA).

Tigers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez (8-6 with a 3.13 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season.

The lefty's last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed a 3.13 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.

Rodriguez is trying to collect his 10th quality start of the season in this game.

Rodriguez is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per start.

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has a collective .249 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 1048 total hits and 28th in MLB action with 499 runs scored. They have the 28th-ranked slugging percentage (.378) and are last in all of MLB with 89 home runs.

Rodriguez has thrown 15 innings without giving up an earned run on eight hits, while striking out 18 against the Guardians this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians' Allen (6-5) will make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.33 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .252 in 18 games this season.

He has six quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Allen will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

