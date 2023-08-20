Zach McKinstry vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on August 20 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 68 of 114 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 114), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in 20 games this year (17.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.0% of his games this season (41 of 114), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.6%) he has scored more than once.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|59
|.251
|AVG
|.221
|.321
|OBP
|.284
|.386
|SLG
|.321
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|38/17
|K/BB
|47/16
|6
|SB
|7
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Allen (6-5) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.33 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.33, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.
