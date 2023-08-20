Zach McKinstry -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on August 20 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
  • McKinstry has picked up a hit in 68 of 114 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 114), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in 20 games this year (17.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 36.0% of his games this season (41 of 114), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.6%) he has scored more than once.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 59
.251 AVG .221
.321 OBP .284
.386 SLG .321
15 XBH 11
4 HR 3
17 RBI 10
38/17 K/BB 47/16
6 SB 7

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
  • Allen (6-5) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.33 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.33, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.
