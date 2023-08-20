Zack Collins vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Zack Collins -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on August 20 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) against the Tigers.
Zack Collins Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Zack Collins At The Plate (2022)
- Collins hit .155 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Collins got a hit in nine of 32 games last season, with multiple hits in five of those games.
- He hit a home run in 12.5% of his games last season (32 in all), going deep in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Collins picked up an RBI in seven games last year out of 32 (21.9%), including multiple RBIs in 9.4% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- He crossed home in eight of 32 games a year ago (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Collins Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.143
|AVG
|.167
|.259
|OBP
|.200
|.245
|SLG
|.396
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|7
|21/7
|K/BB
|20/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.13 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday, Aug. 13 against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.13 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
