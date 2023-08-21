Akil Baddoo -- batting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .228 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.

In 48.8% of his games this season (39 of 80), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games this season, and 3% of his plate appearances.

Baddoo has an RBI in 18 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 of 80 games (33.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .214 AVG .242 .264 OBP .361 .333 SLG .417 8 XBH 11 3 HR 5 8 RBI 19 33/8 K/BB 33/23 2 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings