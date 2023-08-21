Akil Baddoo vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Akil Baddoo -- batting .281 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .228 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.
- In 48.8% of his games this season (39 of 80), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games this season, and 3% of his plate appearances.
- Baddoo has an RBI in 18 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 80 games (33.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.214
|AVG
|.242
|.264
|OBP
|.361
|.333
|SLG
|.417
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|19
|33/8
|K/BB
|33/23
|2
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Assad gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.10, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .228 batting average against him.
