Ashlyn Krueger goes into the US Open following her National Bank Open ended with a loss to Camila Giorgi in the qualification final. Krueger's first opponent is Marie Bouzkova (in the round of 128). Krueger's monyeline odds to win the tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are +50000.

Krueger at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Krueger's Next Match

Krueger will get started at the US Open by meeting Bouzkova in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Ashlyn Krueger Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Krueger Stats

In her most recent tournament, the National Bank Open, Krueger was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 51-ranked Giorgi, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6.

In 12 tournaments over the past 12 months, Krueger is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 16-12.

Krueger is 10-8 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Krueger has played 21.6 games per match in her 28 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

Krueger, in 18 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 21.8 games per match and won 49.4% of them.

Krueger has won 33.3% of her return games and 62.9% of her service games over the past 12 months.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Krueger has won 54.9% of her games on serve and 29.1% on return.

