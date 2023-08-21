Brandon Nakashima faces Laslo Djere to open play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In his previous tournament (the Winston-Salem Open), he was knocked out by Richard Gasquet in the round of 16. Nakashima has +20000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Nakashima at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Nakashima's Next Match

In the round of 128 of the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET), Nakashima will face Djere.

Nakashima is currently listed at -190 to win his next match versus Djere.

Brandon Nakashima Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +20000

Nakashima Stats

In his last match, Nakashima lost 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 versus Gasquet in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.

Nakashima is 27-22 over the past 12 months, with two tournament wins.

Nakashima is 23-15 on hard courts over the past year, with two tournament wins.

Nakashima has played 27.0 games per match in his 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Nakashima has played 38 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 25.6 games per match while winning 52.1% of games.

Nakashima, over the past 12 months, has won 83.2% of his service games and 19.3% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Nakashima has claimed 19.8% of his return games and 84.2% of his service games.

