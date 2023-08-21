Monday, Carson Kelly and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago Cubs and Javier Assad, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 12, when he went 2-for-3 with a double against the Padres.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly is batting .226 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Kelly is batting .600 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Kelly has picked up a hit in 14 of 30 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Kelly has driven in a run in five games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .136 AVG .325 .191 OBP .378 .159 SLG .450 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 14/3 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 1

