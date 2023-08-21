Miguel Cabrera vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 15 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks while batting .251.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 46 of 74 games this year (62.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.2%).
- In 74 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (23.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (5.4%).
- He has scored in 15 games this season (20.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.281
|AVG
|.225
|.346
|OBP
|.299
|.368
|SLG
|.310
|8
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|12
|29/12
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Cubs give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (2-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.10 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
