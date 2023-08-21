Riley Greene vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .303 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 76.1% of his 88 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.5% of his games this year, Greene has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 47.7% of his games this season (42 of 88), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|48
|.344
|AVG
|.267
|.393
|OBP
|.335
|.525
|SLG
|.433
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|19
|50/13
|K/BB
|54/18
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (2-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.10 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
