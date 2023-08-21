Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs play Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Monday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +110. The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -130 +110 9 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups. Detroit games have gone under the total four times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 7.8 runs.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 42 wins in the 101 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 36-48 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 60 of 124 chances this season.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-33 31-34 24-29 33-37 47-47 10-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.