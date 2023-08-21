How to Watch the Tigers vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
Javier Assad and Alex Faedo are the projected starters when the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers play on Monday at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 125 home runs.
- Detroit ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .378 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 490 total runs (4.0 per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .299.
- The Tigers rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.269 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Faedo (2-4) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing one hit.
- He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.
- Faedo has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.0 innings per outing.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/18/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Gavin Williams
|8/18/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-1
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Xzavion Curry
|8/19/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Tanner Bibee
|8/20/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-1
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Logan Allen
|8/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Javier Assad
|8/22/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Drew Smyly
|8/23/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Jameson Taillon
|8/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Framber Valdez
|8/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hunter Brown
|8/27/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Cristian Javier
