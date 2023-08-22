Andy Ibáñez vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .243.
- Ibanez has recorded a hit in 45 of 81 games this season (55.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (17.3%).
- In seven games this season, he has homered (8.6%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 22.2% of his games this season, Ibanez has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (3.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 of 81 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.254
|AVG
|.232
|.275
|OBP
|.273
|.418
|SLG
|.384
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|29/4
|K/BB
|24/6
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Smyly (9-8 with a 5.15 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.15, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .265 against him.
