Gabriel Arias vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Gabriel Arias -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .197 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Arias has gotten a hit in 32 of 74 games this season (43.2%), including eight multi-hit games (10.8%).
- In 9.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Arias has had an RBI in nine games this year (12.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.8%).
- In 17 games this season (23.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.133
|AVG
|.255
|.248
|OBP
|.322
|.194
|SLG
|.455
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|11
|41/15
|K/BB
|37/11
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Miller (7-2) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 75 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.70 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
