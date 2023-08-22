Gabriel Arias -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .197 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Arias has gotten a hit in 32 of 74 games this season (43.2%), including eight multi-hit games (10.8%).

In 9.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Arias has had an RBI in nine games this year (12.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.8%).

In 17 games this season (23.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .133 AVG .255 .248 OBP .322 .194 SLG .455 4 XBH 10 1 HR 6 3 RBI 11 41/15 K/BB 37/11 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings