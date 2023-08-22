Bobby Miller takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Progressive Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 89 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.

The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 500 (four per game).

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.

Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.275 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Noah Syndergaard (2-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

He has three quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Syndergaard has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Reds L 7-2 Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott 8/18/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Gavin Williams Tarik Skubal 8/18/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Xzavion Curry Joey Wentz 8/19/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Home Tanner Bibee Matt Manning 8/20/2023 Tigers L 4-1 Home Logan Allen Eduardo Rodríguez 8/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Syndergaard Bobby Miller 8/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Gavin Williams Clayton Kershaw 8/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Xzavion Curry Lance Lynn 8/25/2023 Blue Jays - Away Tanner Bibee Chris Bassitt 8/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Noah Syndergaard Yusei Kikuchi

