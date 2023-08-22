In the series opener on Tuesday, August 22, Bobby Miller will take the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-47) as they square off against the Cleveland Guardians (59-66), who will answer with Noah Syndergaard. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-200). The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (7-2, 3.70 ERA) vs Syndergaard - CLE (2-6, 6.57 ERA)

Guardians vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 64, or 62.7%, of the 102 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a 21-9 record (winning 70% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 9-1 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The Guardians have won in 21, or 38.9%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Oscar Gonzalez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+230) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220) Kole Calhoun 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 19th 2nd

