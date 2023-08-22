The Los Angeles Dodgers (76-47) and Cleveland Guardians (59-66) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET. The Dodgers are coming off a series victory over the Marlins, and the Guardians a series loss to the Tigers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (7-2) to the mound, while Noah Syndergaard (2-6) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (7-2, 3.70 ERA) vs Syndergaard - CLE (2-6, 6.57 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard (2-6 with a 6.57 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.57, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .306 batting average against him.

Syndergaard is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this game.

Syndergaard is looking to secure his 11th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 16 outings this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (7-2) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.70, a 3.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.168 in 14 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

