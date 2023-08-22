Myles Straw vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .238 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks.
- Straw has had a hit in 68 of 116 games this year (58.6%), including multiple hits 21 times (18.1%).
- He has gone deep in one of 116 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Straw has had at least one RBI in 16.4% of his games this season (19 of 116), with two or more RBI four times (3.4%).
- In 32.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.204
|AVG
|.269
|.263
|OBP
|.339
|.265
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|13
|42/15
|K/BB
|41/21
|3
|SB
|12
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 75 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.70 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
