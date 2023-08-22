Riley Greene vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Drew Smyly) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .299.
- In 75.3% of his games this season (67 of 89), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (30.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (29.2%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 42 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|48
|.335
|AVG
|.267
|.388
|OBP
|.335
|.512
|SLG
|.433
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|19
|51/14
|K/BB
|54/18
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smyly (9-8 with a 5.15 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without surrendering a hit.
- The 34-year-old has a 5.15 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
