Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 116th in slugging.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 84 of 122 games this year (68.9%), with multiple hits on 38 occasions (31.1%).

In 4.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.8% of his games this season, Kwan has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (6.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 60 of 122 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 60 .254 AVG .288 .341 OBP .341 .357 SLG .408 19 XBH 20 2 HR 3 15 RBI 27 35/30 K/BB 24/21 8 SB 7

Dodgers Pitching Rankings