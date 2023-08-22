Steven Kwan vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on August 22 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 116th in slugging.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 84 of 122 games this year (68.9%), with multiple hits on 38 occasions (31.1%).
- In 4.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.8% of his games this season, Kwan has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (6.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 60 of 122 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.254
|AVG
|.288
|.341
|OBP
|.341
|.357
|SLG
|.408
|19
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|27
|35/30
|K/BB
|24/21
|8
|SB
|7
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Miller (7-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.70 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.70, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
