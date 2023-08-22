The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger will take on Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 127 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Detroit is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 496 runs (just 4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

The Tigers rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.269 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Reese Olson (2-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Olson has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Tarik Skubal Gavin Williams 8/18/2023 Guardians L 4-1 Away Joey Wentz Xzavion Curry 8/19/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Away Matt Manning Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians W 4-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Alex Faedo Javier Assad 8/22/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson Drew Smyly 8/23/2023 Cubs - Home Tarik Skubal Jameson Taillon 8/25/2023 Astros - Home Matt Manning Framber Valdez 8/26/2023 Astros - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Brown 8/27/2023 Astros - Home Alex Faedo Cristian Javier 8/28/2023 Yankees - Home Reese Olson Luis Severino

