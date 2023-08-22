The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.158 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .223 with eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Short has gotten a hit in 31 of 75 games this year (41.3%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (9.3%).

In 6.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Short has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this season (15 of 75), with more than one RBI 10 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 32 .255 AVG .182 .306 OBP .284 .402 SLG .286 7 XBH 6 4 HR 1 19 RBI 9 27/8 K/BB 24/11 2 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings