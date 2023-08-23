On Wednesday, Akil Baddoo (.516 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while hitting .224.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in 39 of 81 games this season (48.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (17.3%).

In eight games this season, he has homered (9.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Baddoo has driven home a run in 18 games this season (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 27 of 81 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .207 AVG .242 .262 OBP .361 .322 SLG .417 8 XBH 11 3 HR 5 8 RBI 19 33/9 K/BB 33/23 2 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings