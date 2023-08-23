Andy Ibanez -- batting .310 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on August 23 at 1:10 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Ibanez has had a hit in 46 of 82 games this year (56.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (18.3%).

Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (9.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has had an RBI in 19 games this year (23.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .263 AVG .232 .289 OBP .273 .467 SLG .384 15 XBH 13 6 HR 3 13 RBI 13 29/5 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 0

