Gabriel Arias vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias and his .394 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias has seven doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .198.
- Arias has recorded a hit in 33 of 75 games this year (44.0%), including eight multi-hit games (10.7%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (9.3%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13.3% of his games this year, Arias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7%.
- He has scored in 17 of 75 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.137
|AVG
|.255
|.248
|OBP
|.322
|.196
|SLG
|.455
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|6
|4
|RBI
|11
|42/15
|K/BB
|37/11
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.48, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
