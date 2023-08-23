Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-48) and the Cleveland Guardians (60-66) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (11-4) to the mound, while Xzavion Curry (3-1) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
  • The Guardians have won in 22, or 40%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Cleveland has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • The offense for Cleveland is No. 28 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (508 total runs).
  • The Guardians have the third-best ERA (3.77) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 18 Tigers L 4-2 Gavin Williams vs Tarik Skubal
August 18 Tigers W 4-1 Xzavion Curry vs Joey Wentz
August 19 Tigers L 4-3 Tanner Bibee vs Matt Manning
August 20 Tigers L 4-1 Logan Allen vs Eduardo Rodríguez
August 22 Dodgers W 8-3 Noah Syndergaard vs Bobby Miller
August 23 Dodgers - Xzavion Curry vs Clayton Kershaw
August 24 Dodgers - Gavin Williams vs Lance Lynn
August 25 @ Blue Jays - Tanner Bibee vs Chris Bassitt
August 26 @ Blue Jays - Logan Allen vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
August 27 @ Blue Jays - Noah Syndergaard vs Yusei Kikuchi
August 28 @ Twins - Gavin Williams vs Kenta Maeda

