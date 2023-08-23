Clayton Kershaw and Xzavion Curry are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians play on Wednesday at Progressive Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 91 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 29th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 508 (four per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 876 as a team.

Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.77 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.271 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Curry (3-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Curry will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished 15 without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Gavin Williams Tarik Skubal 8/18/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Xzavion Curry Joey Wentz 8/19/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Home Tanner Bibee Matt Manning 8/20/2023 Tigers L 4-1 Home Logan Allen Eduardo Rodríguez 8/22/2023 Dodgers W 8-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Bobby Miller 8/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Xzavion Curry Clayton Kershaw 8/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Gavin Williams Lance Lynn 8/25/2023 Blue Jays - Away Tanner Bibee Chris Bassitt 8/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Noah Syndergaard Yusei Kikuchi 8/28/2023 Twins - Away Gavin Williams Kenta Maeda

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.