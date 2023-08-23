How to Watch the Guardians vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
Clayton Kershaw and Xzavion Curry are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians play on Wednesday at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 91 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland ranks 29th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 508 (four per game).
- The Guardians have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 876 as a team.
- Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.77 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
- Guardians pitchers have a 1.271 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Curry (3-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.
- He has one quality starts in six chances this season.
- Curry will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- In 31 appearances this season, he has finished 15 without allowing an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Tarik Skubal
|8/18/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Joey Wentz
|8/19/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Matt Manning
|8/20/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-1
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/22/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Bobby Miller
|8/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Lance Lynn
|8/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Chris Bassitt
|8/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Kenta Maeda
