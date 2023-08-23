On Wednesday, August 23 at 7:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-48) visit the Cleveland Guardians (60-66) at Progressive Field. Clayton Kershaw will get the ball for the Dodgers, while Xzavion Curry will take the hill for the Guardians.

The Dodgers have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Guardians (+180). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (11-4, 2.48 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-1, 3.24 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Guardians and Dodgers matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Guardians (+180) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $28.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will José Ramírez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 64, or 62.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 18-7 (72%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 8-2 across the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Guardians have been victorious in 22, or 40%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Guardians the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +180 moneyline listed for this contest.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Freeman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+230) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+260) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Oscar Gonzalez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 19th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.