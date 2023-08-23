Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Mookie Betts, Jose Ramirez and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 29 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 54 walks and 67 RBI (130 total hits). He has stolen 18 bases.

He has a .278/.350/.472 slash line on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 28 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 43 RBI (135 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.

He's slashed .271/.341/.382 on the year.

Kwan brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 1-for-1 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Kershaw Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw (11-4) for his 19th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 18 starts this season.

Kershaw has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Aug. 16 5.0 3 1 1 2 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 27 6.0 1 0 0 2 1 at Angels Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Betts Stats

Betts has 33 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs, 71 walks and 86 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .300/.397/.598 on the season.

Betts hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .500 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 18 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 165 hits with 46 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 57 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .336/.413/.578 slash line on the year.

Freeman takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

