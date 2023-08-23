Mookie Betts rides a 10-game hitting streak into the Los Angeles Dodgers' (76-48) game against the Cleveland Guardians (60-66) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Progressive Field.

The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw (11-4) for the Dodgers and Xzavion Curry (3-1) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (11-4, 2.48 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-1, 3.24 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

Curry gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 75 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 25-year-old has a 3.24 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 31 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing batters.

Curry enters the game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Curry is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.4 frames per start.

He has made 15 appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (11-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 2.48 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .212.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Kershaw has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

