The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter and his .917 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with two RBI against the Cubs.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .288 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Carpenter enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with three homers.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 52 of 83 games this season (62.7%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (27.7%).

Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (20.5%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (36.1%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (16.9%).

He has scored a run in 32 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .368 AVG .214 .423 OBP .290 .551 SLG .531 14 XBH 18 5 HR 14 19 RBI 31 29/11 K/BB 40/13 0 SB 0

