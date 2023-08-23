Matt Vierling vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Matt Vierling (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .328 this season while batting .269 with 29 walks and 41 runs scored.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 119th in slugging.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 63 of 101 games this year (62.4%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (24.8%).
- Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (5.9%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has had an RBI in 20 games this year (19.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (30.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|.240
|AVG
|.294
|.314
|OBP
|.341
|.323
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|30/17
|K/BB
|47/12
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Taillon (7-8) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.56 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
