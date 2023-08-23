Oscar Gonzalez vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oscar Gonzalez -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on August 23 at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Dodgers.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .221 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
- In 23 of 44 games this year (52.3%) Gonzalez has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has had an RBI in eight games this year (18.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%).
- He has scored in 12 games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.194
|AVG
|.247
|.227
|OBP
|.273
|.306
|SLG
|.356
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|19/3
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.48, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
