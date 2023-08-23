Oscar Gonzalez -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on August 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is hitting .221 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.

In 23 of 44 games this year (52.3%) Gonzalez has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.9%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Gonzalez has had an RBI in eight games this year (18.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%).

He has scored in 12 games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .194 AVG .247 .227 OBP .273 .306 SLG .356 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 5 RBI 6 19/3 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings