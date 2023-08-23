The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .487 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .723, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .382 this season.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 117th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 85 games this season (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Kwan has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 61 times this year (49.6%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .254 AVG .288 .342 OBP .341 .355 SLG .408 19 XBH 20 2 HR 3 16 RBI 27 35/31 K/BB 24/21 8 SB 7

Dodgers Pitching Rankings