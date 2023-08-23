Steven Kwan vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .487 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .723, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .382 this season.
- He ranks 45th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 117th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 85 games this season (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Kwan has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 61 times this year (49.6%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.254
|AVG
|.288
|.342
|OBP
|.341
|.355
|SLG
|.408
|19
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|27
|35/31
|K/BB
|24/21
|8
|SB
|7
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 2.48 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
