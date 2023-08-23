Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (65-60) and the Detroit Tigers (58-68) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Cubs coming out on top. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on August 23.

The probable pitchers are Tarik Skubal (3-2) for the Tigers and Jameson Taillon (7-8) for the Cubs.

Tigers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • The Tigers have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Tigers have won 12 out of the 20 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.
  • Detroit has entered 17 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 9-8 in those contests.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
  • Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 504 (four per game).
  • The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 18 @ Guardians L 4-1 Joey Wentz vs Xzavion Curry
August 19 @ Guardians W 4-3 Matt Manning vs Tanner Bibee
August 20 @ Guardians W 4-1 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Logan Allen
August 21 Cubs L 7-6 Alex Faedo vs Javier Assad
August 22 Cubs W 8-6 Reese Olson vs Drew Smyly
August 23 Cubs - Tarik Skubal vs Jameson Taillon
August 25 Astros - Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
August 26 Astros - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
August 27 Astros - Alex Faedo vs Cristian Javier
August 28 Yankees - Reese Olson vs Luis Severino
August 29 Yankees - Tarik Skubal vs TBA

