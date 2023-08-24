Eric Haase vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Thursday, Eric Haase and the Cleveland Guardians square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Ryan Pepiot, with the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 18 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-1.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .201 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Haase has gotten at least one hit in 45.2% of his games this season (38 of 84), with more than one hit 10 times (11.9%).
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (4.8%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Haase has driven in a run in 17 games this season (20.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 19 games this season (22.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|45
|.250
|AVG
|.157
|.282
|OBP
|.213
|.355
|SLG
|.221
|7
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|7
|38/6
|K/BB
|40/10
|1
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Pepiot makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
