Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (10-22) go up against the Indiana Fever (9-24) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

There is no line set for the game.

Fever vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Twitter, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Fever vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Fever 83 Storm 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-2.9)

Indiana (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 163.7

Fever vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Indiana has 16 wins in 32 games against the spread this year.

This year, 15 of Indiana's 32 games have gone over the point total.

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever's defense ranks worst in the WNBA with 84.8 points allowed per contest, but their offense has played better, putting up 80.5 points per game (sixth-ranked in league).

With 32.0 rebounds allowed per game, Indiana is best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by pulling down 34.3 rebounds per contest.

The Fever are committing 14.1 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

While the Fever are in the bottom five in the WNBA in threes per game with 6.4 (third-worst), they rank eighth in the league with a 32.8% three-point percentage.

In terms of three-pointers, the Fever's defense has been inefficient, as they rank second-worst in the league in three-pointers allowed (8.5 per game) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (37.7%).

Indiana is attempting 48.6 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 71.4% of the shots it has taken (and 78.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 19.5 threes per contest, which are 28.6% of its shots (and 21.2% of the team's buckets).

