Myles Straw -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Pepiot on the mound, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks while batting .241.

Straw has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Straw has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (17.1%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (3.4%).

He has scored in 39 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .211 AVG .269 .267 OBP .339 .270 SLG .333 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 11 RBI 13 42/15 K/BB 41/21 3 SB 12

Dodgers Pitching Rankings