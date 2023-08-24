Myles Straw vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Pepiot on the mound, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks while batting .241.
- Straw has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Straw has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (17.1%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (3.4%).
- He has scored in 39 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.211
|AVG
|.269
|.267
|OBP
|.339
|.270
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|13
|42/15
|K/BB
|41/21
|3
|SB
|12
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 142 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Pepiot will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
