Andy Ibáñez vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Friday, Andy Ibanez (batting .323 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .248 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.
- Ibanez is batting .357 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 56.6% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.1% of them.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (9.6%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 19 games this season (22.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.262
|AVG
|.232
|.288
|OBP
|.273
|.461
|SLG
|.384
|15
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|13
|30/5
|K/BB
|24/6
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (9-9) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.55 ERA in 154 2/3 innings pitched, with 153 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.55), 14th in WHIP (1.125), and 26th in K/9 (8.9).
