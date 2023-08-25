On Friday, Andy Ibanez (batting .323 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .248 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Ibanez is batting .357 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 56.6% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.1% of them.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (9.6%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 19 games this season (22.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .262 AVG .232 .288 OBP .273 .461 SLG .384 15 XBH 13 6 HR 3 13 RBI 13 30/5 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings