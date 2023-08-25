Friday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (70-58) and Cleveland Guardians (60-68) squaring off at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:07 PM ET on August 25.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Chris Bassitt (12-6, 3.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Tanner Bibee (9-3, 3.01 ERA).

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Guardians have won in 22, or 39.3%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cleveland has been victorious three times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 28 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (512 total runs).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule