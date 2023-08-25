Chris Bassitt will toe the rubber for the Toronto Blue Jays (70-58) on Friday, August 25 versus the Cleveland Guardians (60-68), who will counter with Tanner Bibee. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

The Guardians are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Blue Jays (-160). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (12-6, 3.92 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (9-3, 3.01 ERA)

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 45, or 53.6%, of the 84 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Blue Jays have gone 19-16 (54.3%).

Toronto has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (39.3%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 3-11 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 19th 2nd

