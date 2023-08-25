Guardians vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 25
The Toronto Blue Jays (70-58) have dropped two games in a row as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Guardians (60-68), who have also lost two in a row. Friday's matchup at Rogers Centre starts at 7:07 PM ET.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Chris Bassitt (12-6, 3.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Tanner Bibee (9-3, 3.01 ERA).
Guardians vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (12-6, 3.92 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (9-3, 3.01 ERA)
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee
- Bibee (9-3) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound first for the Guardians in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.01 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.01, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
- Bibee has collected nine quality starts this season.
- Bibee will try to build on a 12-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).
- In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Tanner Bibee vs. Blue Jays
- He will match up with a Blue Jays team that is hitting .257 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .413 (14th in the league) with 148 total home runs (18th in MLB action).
- Bibee has a 0 ERA and a 0.857 WHIP against the Blue Jays this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .231 batting average over one appearance.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt
- Bassitt (12-6) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.92 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 26 games this season.
- He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.
- Bassitt has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.
- The 34-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 34th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
