On Friday, Kole Calhoun (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .283.

In 11 of 14 games this year (78.6%) Calhoun has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year (42.9%), Calhoun has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 4 .243 AVG .375 .317 OBP .444 .459 SLG .375 4 XBH 0 2 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/2 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings