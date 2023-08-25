On Friday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .240 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.

Straw has gotten a hit in 69 of 118 games this season (58.5%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (18.6%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 118 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 16.9% of his games this year, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.4%.

He has scored in 33.1% of his games this season (39 of 118), with two or more runs seven times (5.9%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .209 AVG .269 .268 OBP .339 .267 SLG .333 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 11 RBI 13 43/16 K/BB 41/21 3 SB 12

