Myles Straw vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Friday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .240 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 37 walks.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 69 of 118 games this season (58.5%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (18.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 118 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 16.9% of his games this year, Straw has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.4%.
- He has scored in 33.1% of his games this season (39 of 118), with two or more runs seven times (5.9%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.209
|AVG
|.269
|.268
|OBP
|.339
|.267
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|13
|43/16
|K/BB
|41/21
|3
|SB
|12
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.71 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.92 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 26th in WHIP (1.200), and 32nd in K/9 (8.5).
