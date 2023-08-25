Oscar Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on August 25 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)



Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is hitting .221 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
  • Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 53.3% of his 45 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.6% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 45 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Gonzalez has had an RBI in eight games this season (17.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.7%).
  • He has scored in 12 of 45 games so far this year.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 22
.197 AVG .247
.228 OBP .273
.303 SLG .356
5 XBH 5
1 HR 1
5 RBI 6
22/3 K/BB 15/2
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.71 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bassitt (12-6) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.92 ERA in 151 2/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 26th in WHIP (1.200), and 32nd in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
