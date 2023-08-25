Oscar Gonzalez vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Oscar Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on August 25 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .221 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
- Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 53.3% of his 45 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 45 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez has had an RBI in eight games this season (17.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.7%).
- He has scored in 12 of 45 games so far this year.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.197
|AVG
|.247
|.228
|OBP
|.273
|.303
|SLG
|.356
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|22/3
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.71 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bassitt (12-6) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.92 ERA in 151 2/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 26th in WHIP (1.200), and 32nd in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
