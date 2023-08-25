Spencer Torkelson vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.445) and total hits (111) this season.
- Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19 games this season (15.2%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in 48 games this year (38.4%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year (54 of 125), with two or more runs 11 times (8.8%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|64
|.219
|AVG
|.250
|.317
|OBP
|.319
|.379
|SLG
|.504
|21
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|16
|25
|RBI
|44
|65/30
|K/BB
|64/24
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 158 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Astros will send Valdez (9-9) to the mound for his 25th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 19th, 1.125 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
