After hitting .263 with a double, a triple, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .379, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 119th in slugging.

In 86 of 125 games this season (68.8%) Kwan has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (31.2%).

In five games this year, he has homered (4.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate).

Kwan has an RBI in 30 of 125 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 48.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .253 AVG .288 .338 OBP .341 .350 SLG .408 19 XBH 20 2 HR 3 16 RBI 27 35/31 K/BB 24/21 8 SB 7

